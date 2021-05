Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 46-year-old Sheldon Henry whose body was found at Company Road Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The man’s partially decomposed body was found at around 09:00hrs today.

His family told this publication that the man, who is a substance-abuse addict, was last seen alive on Tuesday.

No marks of violence were seen on the man’s body. Investigations are ongoing.