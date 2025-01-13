Man fined for pelting woman with brick

A 50-year-old carpenter and mason from East Ruimveldt, Front Road, Georgetown, was faced with a $50,000 fine or three months in prison for pelting a woman with a brick during a confrontation on January 9.

Eclife Caravan appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he was charged with unlawfully assaulting Daphnie Langevine, with the intent of causing her bodily harm.

Caravan pleaded guilty to the charge and admitted to the court saying, “Ma’am, she pelt me first, and I pelt she back.”

It was stated in court that Langevine and Caravan have known each other for years and Caravan would ‘usually do work’ for Langevine and her brother.

The incident occurred when Caravan entered the woman’s yard where his niece resides; an area he had been previously warned to stay away from.

According to Caravan, his niece had sent him to the back of the yard, and as he entered, Langevine threw a brick at him.

He told the Magistrate that the brick hit him in the chest, and in retaliation, he used the same brick to pelt her, hitting her in the right eye.

When Magistrate Azore inquired about Langevine’s injury, she noted the severity of the swelling in her eye and remarked that it must have been “a hard pelt.”

Eclife responded, “I know, mommy, I know I pelt she hard, I know.”

Langevine told the court that Caravan had been verbally abusive and disrespectful toward her.

She said he had assaulted her two weeks prior, prompting her to report him to the police and request that they warn him to stay away from her yard.

Despite her previous efforts to avoid escalating the conflict, she said Caravan’s niece sent him into the yard on the day of the incident, leading to the confrontation.

Langevine admitted that she threw the brick first, stating, “I asked him, ‘What are you doing in my yard?’ and I threw the thing at him.”

She also expressed fear that Eclife might harm her further, saying she believed his presence in the yard was a personal attack and that she was scared he might break into her house or harm her in other ways.

Eclife apologised to Langevine in court and said, “Yes, I know. I am sorry, I am sorry. I will buy a cream for she.”

Magistrate Azore, however, remarked that given the extent of the injury, “by now, she wouldn’t want the cream.”

In handing down the sentence, the Magistrate considered Langevine’s admission of provocation and the fact that Eclife had no prior offences.

She noted that while the injury was not life-threatening, it was severe and could leave a scar.

Eclipse was fined $50,000 or given the option of serving three months in prison.

