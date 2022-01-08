Man fined $20,000 for playing loud music

A man who played loud music to the annoyance of his neighbour was fined $20,000 with an alternative of spending one week in prison for the offence.

On Friday, Adam Blair was taken before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on October 28, 2021, at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, he made loud and continuous noise to the annoyance of Karen Steven.

On the day in question, Blair was playing loud music. As such, Steven requested that he lower the volume. He, however, refused and the woman made a report to the Police.

A party of policemen visited the scene and arrested Blair. The court heard that the Police also seized the man’s stereo set which was lodged at the Ruimveldt Police Station.