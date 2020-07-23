Man fatally shot at La Penitence

A young man was this afternoon shot and killed at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Navinindra Samaroo.

The man’s father told reporters that when he received the call that his son was shot, he rushed to the hospital, but by then, it was too late.

Samaroo had gone home to collect lunch and was on his way back to work when he was shot.

The young man was a sales representative for a phone card distribution company.

His employer noted that, at the time of the incident, Samaroo did not have any significant cash at hand.

Police are investigating.