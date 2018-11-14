Man escapes unhurt after car slams into utility pole at Zorg Village, Essequibo

A man escaped death on Wednesday afternoon after his car slammed into a utility pole and turned turtle at Zorg Village, Essequibo Coast, Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The man has been identified only as Gupta and was said to be heading in the direction of Anna Regina at about 16:30h when the accident occurred.

INews understands that Gupta attempted to make a turn into Zorg Village when he lost control of the vechile and slammed into the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole before turning over into a nearby yard.

Gupta was reportedly pulled from the motor vehicle with minor injuries.

GPL has since been informed of the accident and is reportedly at the scene to have power restored to the residents in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.