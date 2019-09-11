Man electrocuted at CH&PA worksite in Sophia

A 59-year-old man of Kiltairn Village, Berbice was Tuesday electrocuted after a crane which was fetching piles at a worksite at Sophia, Greater Georgetown came into contact with electrical wires in the area.

Elroy Haynes, a father of five, was working as a general foreman with Annirude Ramcharitar Construction Co., a firm which has been contracted by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The CH&PA has since launched an investigation to determine whether any safety standards were breached, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said.

The matter was also reported to Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection.

Reports are that Hayes along with other workers were moving construction piles from one location to another when a part of the crane which was being used to move the piles came into contact with a high voltage electric line.