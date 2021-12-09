Man drowns whilst showing children how to swim

A 33-year-old man drowned in a canal today whilst showing children how to swim.

Dead is Solomon Sookram of Montrose Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred between 14:00h and 16:00h at Felicity Railway Embankment, ECD where he would normally go to cut grass for his father’s cattle.

On the day in question, the man went to the location cut grass but instead, he took off his clothes and began to swim in the canal.

According to the Police, “he began showing the children in the yard how to swim and he plunged and went under and did not resurface for about five minutes.”

A neighbour raised an alarm and the man’s family went to the canal in search of him. His body was later retrieved and efforts to resuscitate him proved futile.

The man was said to be drunk at the time of the incident.