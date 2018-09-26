Man drowns after falling off koker

A father of two drowned on Tuesday afternoon at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara (WBD) after he reportedly fell from a koker.

The dead man’s name has not been released but <<< Inews >>> was told the deceased is from Coglan Dam, Pouderoyen, WBD.

He was a father of two children and was reportedly separated from his wife. This newspaper was told that he was an alcoholic, who suffered from paroxysm.

According to reports, the man reportedly fell into the river on Tuesday morning but his body was discovered at the koker near the defunct torn down Match Factory at Plantain Walk, Vreed-en-Hoop in the evening.

Police were alerted and the body was retrieved and taken to a funeral parlour where the man’s body awaits a post-mortem examination. Investigations into his death are ongoing.