Man disappears after jumping off DHB

A so far unidentified man is now missing after he reportedly jumped off of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) this morning.

The incident occurred sometime between 07:20 hours and 07:35 hours. It was witnessed by a passerby.

INews understands that a driver who was passing at the time saw what transpired and reported it to the Special Constabulary ranks on duty at the eastern end of the Bridge.

The matter was then reported to the Providence Police Station and upon investigating, ranks discovered a black CG motorcycle parked on the northern side of the bridge facing west with its engine on.

Checks were made on the pontoons under the bridge but no one was seen.

The police Marine boat has been dispatched to comb the river.