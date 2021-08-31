Man dies in fire at Campbellville home

Former General Manager of Guyana National Printers Limited, Angold Thompson this morning perished in a fire at his home.

The early morning fire erupted at the John Street and Stone Avenue, Campbellville property at around 02:00hrs.

The 76-year-old man and his family were making their way out of the house when Thompson turned back to collect personal belongings.

As a result, he became trapped in the blaze and he never made it out.

The other family members made it out alive.

The building was completely gutted. An investigation is underway.

 

 

