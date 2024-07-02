Man dies in Bushlot fire

A man identified as Carl Persaud has died in the fire at Bushlot, West Coast Berbice, which also destroyed several houses.

The fire occurred at 17:45hrs and last for several hours.

This fire completely destroyed two buildings and partially destroyed a third building.

Persaud resided at Lot 16 ‘B’ Bush Lot Public Road, WCB, which had a two-storey wooden and concrete building. The owner lived on the upper flat, and the lower flat housed the Nalico & Nafico Insurance Office.

Meanwhile, Ruth Persuad, an overseas-based Guyanese, presently living in the USA, owned the property at Lot 15 ‘B’ Bush Lot Public Road, WCB. This address had a wooden and concrete building; the upper flat was vacant, and the lower flat housed the businesses including Medical Aid Pharmacy and Ramesh’s Jewelry.

Sundnrada Jagmohan, a 46-year-old Guyanese residing at Lot 17 ‘B’ Bush Lot Public Road, WCB, is the owner of a two-storey concrete building, which housed two businesses on the lower flat, and the upper flat was partly burnt.

Reports are that whilst the fire was ongoing, persons said the now deceased person pushing his hand through his bedroom window.

However, the fire spread quickly at the upper flat before persons could get to his assistance.

The fire then spread to the nearby buildings and businesses.

