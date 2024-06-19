Man dies in ATV crash in Reg. 1

See statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a Fatal Incident which occurred at about 15:30 hrs yesterday (2024-06-18) on the Ifill Access Road/Trail at Eyelash Backdam, North West District, Region #1, involving an unregistered All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) driven by 39-year-old Devon Moralis.

Enquiries disclosed that Moralis, who is from Wauna, Region #1, was driving alone en route to Providence Backdam when he lost control of the ATV while negotiating a left bend on the trail at a fast rate.

The ATV ended up on the southern side of the road whilst Moralis was flung to the northern side and remained motionless. Public-spirited persons alerted the Police, and ranks responded immediately.

The ranks were accompanied by Doctor Amadi of Matthew’s Ridge Public Hospital, who examined the body and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The body is at the Port Kaituma Public Hospital’s Mortuary, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

