Man dies as vehicle turns turtle along Tepuru Trail

The driver was killed and four others were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle along the Tepuru Trail, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Dead is Carlos David, 31, of Four and Half Miles, Bartica, Region Seven.

Those injured are Emanuel Williams, 28, of Five Miles Bartica; Denzil Lindore, 24, of Four Miles Bartica; Chris Williams, 27, of Five Miles Bartica and Wesely Rodrigues, 27 Lot 158 Four Miles Housing Scheme Bartica.

Emanuel Williams and Lindore were reportedly treated at the Bartica Regional Hospital and sent away while Chris Williams and Rodrigues were admitted as patients.

Based on information received, the vehicle bearing registration number GLL 1388 was proceeding along the Tepuru Trail at a fast rate when it is alleged that David, the now dead driver, pulled from a pot hole and lost control.

As a result, the pick-up collided with a baranka thus causing it to topple several times before coming to a halt. The occupants of the vehicle all received injuries and were picked up and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where David was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is at the hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem. The two men who were admitted are said to be in a stable condition. Investigations into the fatal accident are continuing.