Man dies after trucks collide amid ‘thick smoke’ in WCB

A collision between two motor lorries amid the presence of thick smoke at Foulis Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) has resulted in the death of a man.

Dead is 34-year-old Retaford Chittian, of Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice, who was an occupant in one of the trucks, GZZ 2733.

Other occupants of that lorry were the driver 43-year-old Mohamed Shaker and three others.

The other truck involved in the accident, GTT 9027, is owned by Industrial Fabrications and was driven by 64-year-old Roopan Singh.

Police said at around 16:00hrs on Tuesday, motor lorry GTT 9027 was proceeding west along the southern drive lane when he encountered thick smoke across the road ahead. The driver said this caused him to slow down due to poor visibility and whilst in the process of going through the said smoke he felt an impact at the rear of his lorry.

After observing the impact, the driver said he came to a halt when he noticed that the other truck had crashed into his rear.

As a result of the collision, the driver of motor lorry GZZ 2733 and two occupants who were seated in the cab, received injuries. One of those occupants was Chittian.

They were assisted out of the vehicle by the other occupants who were in the tray and were transported to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where Chittian was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other two persons were treated and sent away.

Investigations are continuing.

