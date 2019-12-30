Man dies after saving items from burning building

A driver attached to the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs collapsed and died on Monday hours after assisting to salvage household items from his burning apartment.

Dead is 47-year-old Michael North of Lot 41 Princes Street, Worthmanville, Georgetown.

Based on information gathered, the fire stated at the double flat building at about 11:30h and North who occupied an apartment in the upper flat of the building rushed to the scene after receiving the news.

He reportedly assisted in removing items from the building but collapsed at the scene soon after. He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he later died. At the time of the fire, no one was at home.

An investigation has been launched into the origin and cause of the fire. However, an autopsy will be performed on the body of North to determine the cause of death.