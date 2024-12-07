Man dies after mining pit collapses at Aramu Backdam, Reg. 7

A miner was killed this morning after the mining pit in which he was working, collapsed and buried him at Aramu Backdam, Cuyuni River in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is 46-year-old Oral Anthony Rouse of 58 Miles Mabura Road, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). as a result of a ‘mining incident’ at around 09:30hrs this morning (Saturday, December 7, 2024) at Aramu Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Based on initial police investigations, Rouse was working on a four-inch land dredging operation at Aramu Backdam with four other workers.

At about 09:30h this morning, the deceased and his co-workers were working in a pit measuring 20 feet in width by 20 feet in length by 25 feet in depth. While working, the northern side of the pit collapsed, causing the soil to rush into the pit, which completely covered Rouse for approximately 14 minutes.

His co-workers dug him out and transported him to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Bartica Hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations continue.

