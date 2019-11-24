Man dies after car crashes into bridge

Thirty-one-year-old David Headly of Powies Close, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown has become the latest road fatality after he lost control of the car he was driving and slammed into a bridge at Felicity, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

The accident occurred at about 5:00h this morning.

Based on information received stated that Headly was reportedly driving motorcar PRR 2531 at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a bridge rail.

He sustained injuries about his body. He was pulled from the wreckage in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.