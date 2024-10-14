Man dies after ATV topples on Sand Hill trail

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 17:25 hrs yesterday (Sunday) on Sand Hill Trail in Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region #7, involving an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

The incident involved the ATV, driven by Marlon Davison (now deceased), a 37-year-old Security Guard employed with Hopkinson Mining Security Firm and a resident of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that the driver was proceeding east along the northern side of Sand Hill Trail at a fast rate when he lost control of the ATV. As a result, the ATV flipped (turned turtle), and the driver was pinned down onto the trail surface, which caused him to receive injuries on his body.

He was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious condition and conveyed to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a Doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

--- ---