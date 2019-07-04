Man dead after truck topples on Lethem/Linden trail

A 35-year-old man is now dead after the log truck he was travelling in turned turtle at Devil Hill, Lethem/Linden trail.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 14:00hrs.

Reports are that the now dead man, Anil Persaud of Norton Street, Georgetown was the driver of the truck at the time of the accident.

A porter and two other occupants, who were in the vehicle at the time, managed to escape.

INews was told that the truck was proceeding along an ascending hill when it began to descend.

After Persaud felt the lorry falling, he reportedly tried changing gear to turn right, which resulted in the vehicle toppling.

His body was said to be trapped under the truck for hours before it was removed. The other occupants are being treated at a medical facility.