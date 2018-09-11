Man crushed to death at Kumung Kumung Trail

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Phillip Arthur, 35, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) which occurred about 18:30h last Sunday at Kumung Kumung Trail, Mazaruni, Region 7.

Enquiries revealed that the deceased was seated in the cabin of motor lorry GPP 8748 with trailer TPP 9380 attached, which, whilst reportedly ascending a hill, developed a mechanical problem and began to descend; and in that process, the deceased allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and its front right wheel ran over him.

The body is presently at the Bartica Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver, a 42-year-old resident of Itaballi, Mazaruni, is in custody assisting with the investigation.