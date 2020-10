A 56-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was struck down by a vehicle belonging to a funeral home on the Essequibo Coast.

Tulsie Maniram was pushing his motorcycle along the Devonshire Castle Public Road when he was struck down by the vehicle.

Maniram was reportedly pinned under the vehicle, which ended up in a nearby trench.

The man is currently battling for his life.

The driver of the vehicle is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.