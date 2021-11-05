Man convicted of raping 6-Y-O girl appeals 15-year prison sentence

Selwyn Lancaster, formerly of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), who was unanimously found guilty by a jury on two counts of child rape back in 2019, is now asking the Guyana Court of Appeal to set aside his conviction and sentence.

Lancaster is arguing that his conviction cannot be supported, having regard to the evidence adduced at his trial. He argues, too, that the sentence is manifestly excessive, and is not in keeping with established sentencing guidelines.

The 47-year-old Lancaster has been sentenced to a total of 15 years’ imprisonment on two charges, the first of which detailed that he engaged in sexual penetration of a six-year-old girl on October 8, 2018. Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment on that conviction.

The other charge stated that on November 6, 2018, he engaged in sexual activity with the same girl, he was sentenced to serve seven years in prison on that conviction. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to reports, Lancaster was a male friend of the child’s mother. On the day in question, Lancaster visited the home and was having a conversation with the child’s mother. He then made his way to an area where the little girl was playing with her sibling, where he raped the child.

The girl later told her mother what had transpired.

A report was made to the Police station, and Lancaster, who went into hiding, was apprehended and prosecuted.