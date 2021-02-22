Man confesses to killing housemate, dumping body in septic tank

Hours after he was arrested for the murder of Colin King, whose body was found in a septic tank at Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Fazal Mohamed Ibrahim has confessed to the heinous crime.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum who stated that the suspect had accused the now dead man of having a relationship with his wife.

King was discovered on Saturday with chop wounds to his head in a septic tank at Second Street Belle West, WBD. He would have celebrated his 33rd birthday just a few days prior to the gruesome discovery.

INews understands that after the birthday celebrations, the suspect and the now dead man had an argument over the accusation. This reportedly turned into a scuffle between the two men during which, the suspect armed himself with a piece of steel and dealt King several blows to the head.

Ibrahim told detectives that after realizing that man was dead, he took the body and dumped it in the septic tank. He then left the house with the now dead man’s motorcycle which he later pawned for $40,000.

Blanhum stated that a file is being prepared for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).