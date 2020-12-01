Man commits suicide after chopping woman who objected to his advances to teen daughter

A 52-year-old man of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) committed suicide shortly after chopping a woman who had rejected his advances towards her teenage daughter.

Dead is Jeffery Narine, a boat captain.

Reports are that Narine, at around 09:00hrs on Monday, went to the Riverview Ruimveldt home of 36-year-old Michelle Russell and threatened to kill her and her 14-year-old daughter if she did not allow him to be in a relationship with the teen girl. After issuing the threats, Narine departed.

Later that day, at around 13:00hrs, the man returned; but this time, he was armed with two cutlasses.

He then dealt the woman a chop to her abdomen and her left hand. The woman was immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Narine then left the scene and went to a nearby shop. Upon seeing the police, he reportedly took a knife and stabbed himself once to the neck.

A police rank who was on duty at Ruimveldt Police Station stated that about 13:05hrs, he received information about the wounding. He went to Riverview Ruimveldt with a party of policemen and saw the suspect sitting on a bench with two cutlasses in his hands and a knife and what appeared to be blood on his body.

As they attempted to arrest him, Narine fell to the ground and it was observed what appeared to be a wound to the front part of his neck.

His body is presently at Lyken funeral Parlour awaiting a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, Russell’s condition is stable.

Further investigations are in progress.