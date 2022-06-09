Man claims he murdered woman, dumped body overboard; cops dispatched to crime scene

Cops have been dispatched to the Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) after a man reportedly claimed that he murdered a woman and dumped her body overboard.

The woman, identified as Miriam Edwards, is missing and is suspected to be dead, based on the man’s claims. Edwards was employed as a cook at a campsite in the area.

The suspect reportedly told residents in the area that he robbed Edwards of a quantity of gold, choked her, and then threw her body into the river.

Public-spirited citizens have since apprehended the suspect after they discovered that the campsite where the woman worked was ransacked.

Cops are presently enroute to the location. The body has not yet been found.