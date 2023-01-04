Man chopped to death in Moruca

An elderly man was on Wednesday chopped to death in Morcua, Region One (Barima- Waini), reportedly by a man who is said to be mentally ill.

The victim has so far been identified as Stanley Williams who is said to be in his 80s.

This publication was informed that a report was made to the ranks at the Acqueiro Police Station at about 09:10hrs on Wednesday. As such, police were immediately deployed to the area to investigate the incident.

This publication was also informed that prior to the fatal chopping, the suspect is known to have threatened others in the village.

Investigations are ongoing.