Man charged with murder of Linden miner

Ceyon David was this morning charged with murder when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.

The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate Court which will be called up on February 26 for full disclosure.

David is accused of murdering 28-year-old Raymond Leitch, a miner of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Leitch was shot during an argument with David at Quartzstone Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

Based on information received, on the day in question, the now dead man along with the suspect and two other men were gambling. During the game of cards, an argument erupted between Leitch and the suspect which quickly escalated into a scuffle.

Persons at the scene reportedly intervened and both the suspect and the victim went back to their respective shops. However, a verbal confrontation continued between the two men. It was during the verbal spat that the suspect whipped out a gun and shot the deceased to his chest.

Leitch succumbed to his injuries while being flown to Georgetown. Upon landing, he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.