Man charged for wife’s murder 21 years later

Twenty-one years after murdering his wife, 46-year-old Philbert Thomas was arraigned for the heinous crime when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read by Magistrate Leron Daly.

The Police stated that on September 5, 1998 at Cubacalli, Waini, North West District, Region 1(Barima-Waini), Thomas murdered Viola Thomas.

Thomas stabbed his 23-year-old wife to death during a Fun Day in 1998 at Cubacalli, NWD. The woman was stabbed several times by the suspect who later fled the scene.

However, it was only recently that the accused was arrested and remanded to prison for inflicting grievous bodily harm to his ex-lover and her companion.

It was after being charged, the mother of the late Viola Thomas saw the photograph in the daily newspaper of her former son-in-law and made a report to the Police.

In 1998, the matter was investigated and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at that time had recommended that the suspect be charged with murder.

The matter was called the Acquero Magistrate’s Court, Region 1, and Thomas was charged in absentia.

Eight years later, the matter was recalled at the same court and was adjourned with no appointed date for resumption.

Nevertheless, following his arrest a few weeks ago, a court order was filed and Philbert Thomas (Gilbert Thomas) was identified by Alina Thomas as the man who killed her daughter. He subsequently confessed to the crime.

The accused was remanded to prison until the September 9, when he will appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for assignment.