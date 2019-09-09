Man charged for stealing dresses from employer

Twenty-eight-year-old Lennox Alexander of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara was on Monday granted bail by Magistrate Faith McGusty after he pleaded not guilty to a simple larceny charge.

Police stated that on September 7, 2019 at Regent Street, Georgetown, he stole 12 dresses values $60,000 belonging to his employer, Sunil Theotia.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris told the court that the defendant was employed as a security office at the store belonging to the Virtual Complainant (VC) and on the day in question he was stopped and searched.

It was during the search, a few dresses were found in his possession. This raised some suspicious and another search was conducted in his car. The other items were discovered in the trunk.

The Police were summoned and the defendant was subsequently arrested. Bail was granted in the sum of $40,000 and the matter was adjourned to September 23.