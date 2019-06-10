Man charged for stabbing stepdaughter’s friend

A 48-year-old man was granted $150,000 bail on Monday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for a malicious wounding charge.

Hillary George, a father of eight, of Port Kaituma, North West, Region 1 (Barima-Waini) stood before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

He initially pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on June 8, 2019 at Port Kaituma, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Julian James. However, after listening to the man’s explanation, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus entered a not guilty plea.

On the day in question it is alleged that the defendant’s wife was at home, when his stepdaughter invited the James, who is her friend, at the residence to consume alcohol.

However, the friend reportedly began to tell the defendant’s wife that he was “hustling” her, when an argument ensued between man and his wife. The man subsequently became annoyed and broke a bottle, after which he dealt James several stabs about her body.

The woman was rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital, where she was examined by a doctor, however due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment.

A report was made and the man was subsequently arrested and admitted to investigators that he committed the act.

The defendant told the court that “she told my wife I hussle and is nah like that. Is my wife son she want. She want break up our home. I went and drink and she lash me behind my head”.

The defendant’s head was examined by a police officer present in court who confirmed that a visible elastration was in the man head.

The matter was transferred to the Matthews Ridge Magistrates’ Courts, where he is slated to make his next court appearance on August 16.