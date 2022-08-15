Man charged for stabbing ex-wife to death

Suraj Ganpat who turned himself in days after stabbing his ex-wife to death was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate Alex Moore when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Gunpat was not required to plead to the indictment which stated that on August 8, 2022, at Number 47 Village, Corentyne Berbice, he murdered 24-year-old Cindy Ramchandar.

It was reported that Ramchandar had severed the relationship and had moved out of East Canje and back to her Corentyne home about two months before her demise. Notwithstanding that, Ganpat accused the woman of infidelity.

However, on the day in question, Ramchandar of Number 47 Village, Corentyne, left her home on her electric bike to drop off her three-year-old niece at her parent’s home, which is one street away.

While she was in front of the child’s mother’s home, Ganpat reportedly drove up and struck her off the bike.

He reportedly exited the car, attacked the woman with a knife, and stabbed her several times before fleeing the scene. The injured woman was picked up and taken to the Skeldon Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The couple had no children.

Ganpat will make his next court appearance on November 2, 2022.