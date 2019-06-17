Man charged for possession of 8.3 grams of marijuana

A 26-year-old miner was Monday charged for the possession of 8.3 grams of marijuana.

Marlon King, of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty.

The charge alleged that on June 14, 2019 in Linden, Region Ten, he had 8.3 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Prosecution Gordon Mansfield did not object to bail.

Magistrate McLennan granted the defendant bail in the sum of $70,000 and his next court appearance is slated for June 26 at the Linden Magistrates’ Courts.