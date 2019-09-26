Man charged for damaging police station door, disorderly behaviour

A 29-year-old man, who told the court he “fly in a passion”, and kicked down the East La Penitence Police Station door, was on Monday charged for damage to property and disorderly behaviour.

Calvin Francis appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and admitted to the offences.

He admitted that on September 18, 2019, at the East La Penitence Police Station, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged one panel door valued $22,000, the property of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The second charge stated that on the same day and same location, he behaved in a disorderly manner.

Asked by the Magistrate to explain his behaviour, Francis said, “My big woman friend tricked me and carry me to the station because her six-year-old granddaughter told her I touched her. When I reach the station, the Police start beat me with a baton so I start fuh cuss up and behave bad. I fly in passion and kick down the door”.

He added, “Your worship, I spend time in jail already, them boys does beat yuh bad. I gone give the Police a proper door”. Magistrate McGusty ordered that Francis perform 14 days of community service at the East La Penitence Police Station.