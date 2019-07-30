Man charged for attempting to kill neighbour

A man who wounded his neighbor with intentions of killing him was remanded to prison on Tuesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.

Forty-year-old Travis Garrett of Diamond Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara was not required to plea to the indictable charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The Police stated that on July 24, 2019 at Grove, East Bank Demerara, with intent to commit murder, he wounded Ramchan Chunilall.

The Virtual Compliant told the court that he “I don’t want to carry this matter further; my wife is sick and I have little kids”. The man who had a visible scar on the side of his neck further told the magistrate “see if you could help them out”.

Prosecutor Ceon Blackman stated that the accused offered the VC $300,000 to settle the matter while objecting to bail based on the nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

The prosecutor further stated that the possibility exists that the accused will not return to court and he may cause more harm to the victim. The matter was adjourned for August 5.