Man charged for assaulting ex-lover

Twenty-eight-year old Andrew Cumberbatch was on Monday arraigned for assaulting his ex-lover when he appeared at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

Cumberbatch appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied the charge which stated that on November 26, 2019, at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully assaulted Shaneza Europe, so as to cause her actual bodily harm.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves stated that on the day in question, the victim went to the defendant’s home to collect her bed but an argument erupted and the defendant asked the victim to leave.

The court heard that a scuffle then ensued between the two, when the defendant dealt the woman several punches to her face and upper body.

The matter was reported and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

The magistrate granted bail in the sum of $150,000 bail and instructed Cumberbatch to make his next court appearance on January 28, 2020.