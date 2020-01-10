Man charged for alleged sexual assault of 7-yr-old girl

0

A 30-year-old taxi driver who was hired to transport a 7-year-old girl from school but allegedly diverted to the Jubilee Resort and engaged in sexual activity with her was on Thursday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Sattish Ramkellawan of Timehri, East Bank Demerara, the taxi driver, was not required to plead to the charge, particulars of which stated that between January 1, 2019 and February 12, 2019 at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
The matter was heard in-camera and members of the public and media were asked to exit the courtroom.
According to reports, the accused was hired by the child’s parents to transport her home from school, but he allegedly diverted and took the child to the Jubilee Resort, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The traumatised child related to her parents what had transpired, and the matter was reported to the Police. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged for the offence.
The accused was remanded to prison, and will make his next court appearance on January 13, 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR