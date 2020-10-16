Man challenges 62-year jail sentence for 2012 killing of brothers

Abdul Budhoo, who was sentenced to 62 years’ imprisonment back in 2017 for the 2012 killings of two brothers which occurred at Linden in Region Ten, has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Budhoo, through his lawyer, Mark Conway, among other things, is contending that the Trial Judge erred in law as regards a finding of provocation as it relates to directions given to the jury for the killing of one of the brothers, Shaheed Bacchus, who is also his cousin.

The appeal comes up for hearing on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Guyana Appeal Court.

At the commencement of his trial before Justice Navindra Singh, State Prosecutors indicted Budhoo on two counts of murder over the September 30, 2012, killings of Shaheed and his brother Imran Bacchus. He had pleaded not guilty on both charges.

However, he was subsequently found guilty by a jury of murdering Shaheed and was sentenced to 62 years’ imprisonment. As it relates to the killing of Imran, Budhoo was found guilty on the lesser count of manslaughter and was sentenced to 32 years’ imprisonment. The Judge ordered that the sentences are to be served concurrently.

According to reports, on the day in question, there was an argument between Budhoo and his cousin, Shaheed over an outstanding payment of monies. Shaheed’s brother, Imran intervened. Both brothers were stabbed during the altercation.