Man caught painting over PPP symbol with APNU’s

A man who is said to be a councillor attached to the Rosignol/Zeelust Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), was photographed repainting PPP/C’s symbol on utility poles with that of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at Rosignol and the perpetrator was caught in the act by Police.

The PPP/C has since asked the Police to warn persons that it is an offence punishable by law for unlawfully removing displayed official electoral campaign materials.

Regional parliamentarian Fizal Jaffarally said a number of other communities’ electoral campaign materials are being removed.

In fact, he noted that at Hopetown, a political activist from the community is behind a campaign to have the PPP material removed. In addition, in the Chance/Hamle NDC area, a Regional Councillor was also allegedly destroying the PPP’s campaign material.

“We are asking persons not to destroy the things that we have put up as part of our electoral campaign,” Jaffarally said while noting that all of the persons who have been interfering with the party’s material are associated with one political party.

Only recently in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a social worker was taken into custody for her alleged involvement in the removal of party flags at Manchester Village. The social worker is said to be a senior official of the Landcaster-Hogstye NDC.

According to an official of the PPP in Region Six, the flags were placed there by the party as a part of its campaign paraphernalia.

