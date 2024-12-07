Man busted with over one pound ganja at Eccles home

Daniel Brown, a 30-year-old labourer of ‘BB’ Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was arrested after police found over one pound of marijuana at his home.

The narcotics were discovered during an intelligence-led operation conducted on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, Brown was contacted at his home by the Police team and made no objections when the ranks requested to enter and conduct a search of his two-storey concrete house. During the search, Police found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems in a plastic bag on a sofa in the living room.

The findings were shown to Brown who was then told of the offence committed and cautioned. Brown was arrested and escorted to the Farm/Herstelling Police Station where the suspected marijuana was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 863 grams.

Brown was placed into custody pending further investigations.

