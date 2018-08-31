Man busted with narcotics outside of Camp St prison remanded

A man, discovered by ranks attached to the Camp Street Prison, to be in possession of 50 grams of narcotics while lingering in front of the penitentiary was on Friday morning remanded to prison by City Magistrate, Leron Daly.

However, Leon Jonas denied that he had the drugs in his possession on August 29 2018.

It is being reported that Jonas was seen standing across the street from the Prison for a lengthy period and as such was approached by ranks.

He was later subjected to a search when a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems were discovered. As such he was taken into Police custody where the substance found was weighed in his presence and amounted to 50 grams.

He was later charged for the offence of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Jonas was remanded to prison and was scheduled to next reappear in Court on October 2.