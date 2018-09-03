Man busted with ganja in grease container

A North Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident was on Sunday morning busted with a large quantity of marijuana in a grease container at Issano, Region Seven Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni). The 32-year-old man arrived at the location in a boat from Bartica.

Based on reports received, the suspect was seen acting in a suspicious manner and as such, he was taken to the Issano Police Station where a search was conducted on his persons.

During which a total of 1625 grams of cannabis was unearthed in a 5-gallon plastic container that he had in his possession.

The illegal drug was found in three well taped parcels. He was taken into custody and is expected to be escorted to the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court today where he will be arraigned with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.