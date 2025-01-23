Man busted with ganja at Stabroek Market square

Police in Georgetown have arrested a 46-year-old male who was found in possession of 371 grams of marijuana.

The discovery was made late Tuesday evening at the tarmac area of Stabroek Market, when the police conducted a raid.

During the operation, the suspect, who was carrying a black backpack, attempted to flee the scene but was quickly intercepted by police. A search of his backpack revealed the narcotics.

The individual said to the police “Man officer, see with me na.” He was promptly arrested and remains in custody pending further investigations.

