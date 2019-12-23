Man busted with cannabis at NA bus park

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Sunday arrested a New Amsterdam man, after he was found with a quantity of cannabis.

Officers of the Central Police Station would have acted on information received and processed to the Route 56 bus park, located at the New Amsterdam Stelling Road.

The said individual, who resides at Ferry Street, was searched and three parcels of suspected cannabis was found. The weighed substance amount to 465 grams.

As such, the man has been processed for court.

The 2019 Guyana Drug Information Network (GUYDIN) Report revealed that more than 500 persons were charged with drug-related offences during the course of last year.

Of the 500 persons charged, 110 of them were convicted for trafficking narcotics, that is, 89 for trafficking marijuana and 21 for trafficking cocaine. Additionally, a total of 38 were convicted for the possession of narcotics in 2018 – 14 for possession of marijuana, five for possession of cocaine, and seven for possession of other drugs such as ecstasy, heroin and meth, as well as none convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The report went on to reveal that a total of 579,412 kilograms of narcotics were taken off of the streets in 2018. This included 1,050.3 kg marijuana, 182.6 kg cocaine, 0.72 kg ecstasy, 0.30 kg heroin, and 0.10 kg meth that was seized by authorities last year and a total of 578,178 kilograms of marijuana plants destroyed during that period.