Man busted outside of nightclub with unlicenced pistol- Police

A labourer was on Monday morning busted after he was allegedly caught dropping an unclicened gun outside of a nightclub.

According to the police, a mobile patrol of officers in ‘A’ Division, acting on information received, proceeded to a nightclub located at Sussex and Hogg streets, Albouystown around 03:20h where they observed a male standing on Sussex Street, in front of the club.

As the patrol which was commanded by a Corporal, approached the individual, he allegedly dropped an object which was immediately retrieved and found to be an unlicenced 9MM Glock pistol with twelve (12) live matching rounds.

The 24-year-old suspect of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, was promptly arrested and is being processed for court.