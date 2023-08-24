Man beaten to death during party in Linden

A 40-year-old construction worker identified as Kevin Surfin was during the wee hours of today beaten to death during a birthday party at Speightland Village, Lower Kara Kara, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Police said at around 23:45hrs last night, the man and his 29-year-old partner went to the party where they were hanging out with a group of friends.

At around 05:00hrs today, the woman said she left the group to go purchase cigarettes from a bar and upon her return, she noticed a gang of 15 persons assaulting Surfin.

The woman recalled that during the altercation, Surfin managed to jump into a nearby creek to avoid his assailants. He eventually came out of the creek and collapsed to the ground.

He was subsequently picked up and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon examination, a small wound was seen to the region of his heart and a bruise above his left eye.

--- ---