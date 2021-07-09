Man beaten by gang while protesting against employer

Randolph Mc Adams, 43, of no fixed place of abode, was yesterday afternoon attacked by a group of men while he was protesting against his employer.

Mc Adams was protesting along the Avenue of the Republic in the vicinity of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court when he was attacked by the suspects.

According to the Police, the victim was picketing the alleged non-payment by his employer (named) who is a gold miner.

Whilst in the process, the victim was approached by a group of men and was badly beaten.

The victim was rescued by public-spirited citizens and he later made a report to the Brickdam Police Station.

He was escorted to the police medical centre where he was examined by the police surgeon who issued a medical certificate in favour of the victim.

Investigations are in progress.