Man awaits sentencing for hammering another to death

Twenty-year-old Christopher Cheong on Tuesday appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Demerara to answer to a murder charge.

Cheong opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and admitted that between July 16 and 17, 2016, he killed James Stewart.

Cheong had told Police in his confession that Stewart had knocked him off his bike, causing him to fall to the ground. He said he went to a friend’s home, borrowed a hammer and returned to where he had last seen Stewart. It was then that he struck the man once to the head with the hammer. At the time of the killing, Cheong was 16 years old.

Stewart’s post-mortem report revealed that he died from haemorrhaging and multiple injuries to the head.

State Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy and Nafeeza Baig presented the prosecution’s case. Justice Kissoon remanded Cheong to prison pending sentencing. He will be sentenced on April 20.