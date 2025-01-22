Man arrested with gun, ammo

Police in Regional Division #7 have arrested 37-year-old Aubrey Ama Haynes of Hamper Bay, Essequibo River after he was found in possession of a pistol and matching ammunition but is not the license holder. Acting on information received on Monday, the ranks proceeded to Makauria, Essequibo River, where they confronted Haynes regarding the allegation that he had discharged a loaded firearm in the vicinity of Makauria Creek. Haynes admitted to the allegation and to being in possession of a firearm. Police conducted a search of his person and discovered a .32 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing six (6) live matching rounds of ammunition concealed in his crotch area.

When questioned, Haynes stated that he did not possess a firearm license and claimed that the firearm belonged to his uncle, Royston Massiah, a 73-year-old farmer residing at Hamper Bay, Essequibo River.

Haynes was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station along with the firearm and ammunition. The items were marked, placed into a firearm evidence box, sealed, and lodged in his presence.

Police later conducted a video-recorded interview with Haynes, during which he admitted that the firearm belonged to his uncle Royston Massiah and that he had accidentally discharged it at the home of Francine Straughn, a 36-year-old female housewife residing at Makauria Creek.

Police contacted Massiah via cellular phone, who alleged that he is Aubrey Haynes’ uncle and that they live together at Hamper Bay. Massiah further claimed that Haynes had stolen the firearm from him.

This discovery prompted further investigation into the ownership and legality of the firearm.

On Tuesday (January 21, 2025), at approximately 09:00hrs, Royston Massiah, reported to the Bartica Police Station after being contacted by the police on Monday (January 20, 2025), and informed that Aubrey Haynes was found in possession of one of his firearms.

During an interview with Divisional Detective Officer Assistant Superintendent Nedd, in the presence of another rank, Royston revealed that he is the licensed owner of a .32 semi-automatic pistol and a .270 Walter PKK rifle. He stated that both firearms were licensed in 2021 but were not renewed due to financial constraints.

Royston further disclosed that he stored the rifle, along with the pistol, at his residence in Hamper Bay. He claimed that both firearms were kept in a metal case secured with a padlock, which he checked frequently to ensure it was locked. Royston alleged he had two keys for the padlock: one hung in his room and the other on a key ring with his house keys.

The Pensioner explained that he had known Aubrey Haynes for approximately 20 years, as Aubrey is the nephew of a close friend. Aubrey had lived with Royston in 2012 but moved out in 2015. He occasionally visited Royston and, in 2024, expressed interest in taking over the residence where the firearms were stored.

On Monday, (January 20, 2025), when Police contacted Royston, he checked his room and discovered that the padlock on the safe was opened and that his firearms and ammunition were missing. Notably, it was only during the interview on Tuesday (January 21, 2025), that Royston revealed his rifle was also missing. Based on this information, further investigation was conducted, leading to the re-interview of Aubrey Haynes, who admitted to removing the firearm and hiding it based on instructions from Royston Massiah. Haynes agreed to accompany the police to show where the firearm was hidden.

At 15:00hrs today, a team of officers escorted Haynes from the Bartica Police Station along with Royston Massiah, to Massiah’s residence.

A search of Royston’s house was conducted and Police found seven live .270 rounds of ammunition in the upper flat. A subsequent search of the lower flat revealed a .270 Walter PKK rifle concealed in a white salt bag under a wooden bed frame.

Haynes claimed that Massiah had allowed him to use the rifle to hunt ‘tiger’ and was aware that he used the firearms.

The seized firearm and ammunition were transported to the Bartica Police Station, where they were placed in an evidence box and bag, sealed, and stored securely.

Aubrey Haynes remains in police custody and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Royston Massiah’s involvement in the matter is also under scrutiny, particularly regarding his instructions to Aubrey to hide the firearm and his failure to report the missing rifle initially.

