Man arrested while trying to rob Bagotville Post Office

A man has been arrested after he was caught trying to rob the Bagotville Post Office, West Bank Demerara (WBD) during the wee hours of today.

At around 03:15h, a party of policemen, acting on information received, went to the Post Office where it was observed that an external wooden wall was broken.

As such, checks were made in and around the Post Office which resulted in the discovery of the suspect who was hiding in a room inside the building.

He was then arrested and taken to the La Grange Police Station where he was placed in custody.

Investigations are continuing.