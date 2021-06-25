Man arrested shortly after stabbing brother to death

A man has been taken into police custody after he stabbed his brother to death this morning during a heated argument at Cummings Street, Georgetown.

INews was informed that the brothers went to visit their mother when an argument erupted among the trio.

Reports are that the now dead man had hit his mother, which triggered the row among them.

A female vendor, who saw the entire ordeal, told the media that she would usually store her goods at the building and when she went to the location this morning, she heard the argument.

“One of them [the brothers] was there earlier, and the other one came and he was upstairs…as I was bringing down my goods, I hear the mother rebuking one of them about something that he did… they had the argument to and fro and the mother was talking. The next thing I heard is the next one say, ‘boy why you cuff mommy, how you gonna knock your mother’… then I heard the next one say ‘you going for a knife’…,” she recalled.

The woman said after hearing that, she rushed upstairs and found the mother and her two sons still in the heated argument. She said she tried to be a peacemaker by putting the suspect to sit, just to calm him down.

“I spoke to him and I said I have big children like you, and I told him even if your mother talk to you hard, there is nothing wrong with that, you need to walk away, you had no right hitting your mother… after that I was just watching them and they still had the argument,” she explained.

The vendor said in the heat of the argument, the suspect turned to his brother and began asking him about some money.

“He started asking the boy about some money and the boy said ‘I don’t have no money to give to you’, and he jump up and attack his brother and the boy was wrestling with him and he started stabbing him up… I started hollering for ‘murder, murder’ to alert people.”

Following the stabbing incident, the police was summoned to the scene, where the suspect was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with funeral home.

The identity of the suspect and the victim are still unknown.